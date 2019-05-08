Laughing Squid

Archie McPhee’s Biggest and Loudest Rubber Chicken

by at on

In their never-ending quest to perfect all that is rubber chicken, the folks at Archie McPhee have created the biggest, loudest functioning squawker that’s sure to amuse and assault ears both young and old.

Everybody knows that Rubber Chickens are funny, especially when they squawk! This Rubber Chicken is 22” long and squawks so loudly it will eventually be banned from schools, churches and family dinners all over the nation. It’s the tuba of Rubber Chickens! We not only irritated our entire office when we tested this, but we irritated the people next door as well.

Biggest Loudest Rubber Chicken





