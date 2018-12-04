Laughing Squid

Archie McPhee Builds the World’s Largest Rubber Chicken For Their Acclaimed Rubber Chicken Museum

On April 1, 2018, the online novelty company Archie McPhee debuted their hilariously reverential “Rubber Chicken Museum”, which sits at the back of their store in the Wallingford Neighborhood of Seattle. A museum of such cultural stature needed a great piece of work to sit at the front, so they built the world’s largest rubber chicken and captured the footage as a really amusing timelapse.

Open since 2018, this museum has set the rubber chicken world abuzz. Scholars from more than ten countries have visited in a quest to discover what makes rubber chickens funny. …You’ll laugh, learn and take your picture next to the world’s largest rubber chicken!



