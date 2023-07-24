Applying High Voltage to Electronic Children’s Toys

Engineer Aboringday added a bit more life to electronic children’s toys by applying increasingly higher voltage with a variable DC power supply switch. While some of these toys thrived with more power and others just fell apart.

In this video, I connected some interesting electric children’s toys to the WANPTEK DC power supply using wires. I continuously applied increasing voltage to the toys, starting from 5V and going up to 30V. The resulting effects were both exaggerated and humorous.

via Waxy.org