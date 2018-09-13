An Amusing Parody About Apple’s Announcement of the iPhone XS and the More ‘Affordable’ iPhone XR

As he’s previously done with other Apple releases, comedian Jack Douglass of Jacksfilms has created an amusing parody based on Apple’s September 12, 2018 event during which they announced the new, rather pricy iPhone XS ($999) along with its full array of features. They also announced their “more affordable” counterpart, the iPhone XR ($749) with a lesser array of features. Douglass also made fun of the “One More Thing” aspect of the presentation.

One More Thing: Our new Apple watches will stop your goddamn heartbeat if you ever talk shit.