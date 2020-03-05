Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Colorized Footage of Apollo 16 Lunar Rover Grand Prix

by on

Apollo 16 Lunar Rover Grand Prix Charlie Duke

In 1972, Apollo 16 commander John Young captured footage of astronaut Charlie Duke (previously) testing out the electrically powered lunar rover by driving over the hills and craters of the moon’s surface.

This footage, affectionately known as “The Apollo 16 LRV Grand Prix”, was visually and audibly stabilized by NASA in 2019. Video editor Denis Shiryaev (previously) restored the footage further with 4K high definition image resolution at 60 frames per second, used neural networks to smooth out the rough parts, added a calming soundtrack and a bit of colorization.

Upscaled and resounded version of Apollo 16 mission “Grand Prix” part:
FPS boosted to 60 frames per second;
Image resolution boosted up to 4k.

Here’s the original footage from the Apollo 16 mission.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved