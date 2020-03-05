Colorized Footage of Apollo 16 Lunar Rover Grand Prix

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In 1972, Apollo 16 commander John Young captured footage of astronaut Charlie Duke (previously) testing out the electrically powered lunar rover by driving over the hills and craters of the moon’s surface.

This footage, affectionately known as “The Apollo 16 LRV Grand Prix”, was visually and audibly stabilized by NASA in 2019. Video editor Denis Shiryaev (previously) restored the footage further with 4K high definition image resolution at 60 frames per second, used neural networks to smooth out the rough parts, added a calming soundtrack and a bit of colorization.

Upscaled and resounded version of Apollo 16 mission “Grand Prix” part:

FPS boosted to 60 frames per second;

Image resolution boosted up to 4k.

Here’s the original footage from the Apollo 16 mission.