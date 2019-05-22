Moon Shining, A Brilliant Mashup That Reimagines the Iconic Apollo 11 Landing as Directed by Stanley Kubrick

French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu, who makes brilliant mashups with clever titles, has combined footage from the Apollo 11 mission (previously) with several Stanley Kubrick interviews to create the brilliant “Moon Shining”. In making these connections, Mathieu has made it appear as if Kubrick directed the iconic 1969 moon landing itself.

Behind the scenes of the Moon Landing of Apollo 11 directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1969.

Document classified Top Secret since 50 years… until now.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips