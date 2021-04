Talented Argentinian filmmaker Fernando Livschitz of Black Sheep Films (previously) has created “Anywhere Can Happen”, a wonderfully dizzying short film that utilizes his unique canvass of geometrical shapes in motion and monumental scenes of pure fantasy. The soundtrack of “What a Wonderful World” by Reuben and the Dark x AG completes the wondrous narrative.

Director’s cut visuals for Zig. Edited with the music from the amazing Reuben and the Dark x AG.