How Anthony Bourdain’s Most Controversial Culinary Remarks Were Made in the Interest of Good Food

Weird History Food looked at some of the most controversial culinary remarks by the late great Anthony Bourdain, noting how the forthright chef was never shy about offering his take on what he believed to be wrong in the US food industry. While his opinions were not necessarily popular, his well-known generosity of spirit, which he shared worldwide, made him a purveyor of truth within the food industry.

Anthony Bourdain didn’t just eat food — he used it to tell stories about power, culture, class, identity, and who really gets a seat at the table. Along the way, he developed some strong — and sometimes wildly unpopular — opinions about what people eat, how they eat, and why most of them are doing it wrong.

When it came down to basics, all of Bourdain’s remarks were made in the name of good food, as he equated good food to humanity .

Food matters because people matter.