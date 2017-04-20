Anthony Bourdain Offers Honest Answers to Questions About Specific Culinary Trends

In a web exclusive for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the often irascible Anthony Bourdain offered very honest answers to off-camera questions about current and specific culinary trends in both food and drink. Evidently, Bourdain is not a fan of Kobe beef sliders.

During the show, Bourdain and actress Sienna Miller played a rousing, if not slightly disgusting, game of “Secret Ingredient” with host Jimmy Fallon.