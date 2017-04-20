Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Anthony Bourdain Offers Honest Answers to Questions About Specific Culinary Trends

by at on

In a web exclusive for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the often irascible Anthony Bourdain offered very honest answers to off-camera questions about current and specific culinary trends in both food and drink. Evidently, Bourdain is not a fan of Kobe beef sliders.

Anthony Bourdain weighs in on today’s most popular food trends, including avocado toast, rosé and truffle oil.

During the show, Bourdain and actress Sienna Miller played a rousing, if not slightly disgusting, game of “Secret Ingredient” with host Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.