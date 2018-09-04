‘Parts Unknown’ Director of Photography Fondly Remembers Anthony Bourdain’s Generosity of Spirit

Morgan Fallon, the Director of Photography for Parts Unknown, sat down with Variety to talk with them about the tragic, unexpected loss of his friend and colleague Anthony Bourdain. Fallon fondly remembered the adventurous chef, noting Bourdain’s insistence upon bearing witness to local customs without the fanfare of his celebrity and complete generosity of spirit.

The world wasn’t about him and to see a TV host operate like that, to be constantly pushing the cameras outward and saying that what we’re trying to achieve is out there. He had no real stake in creating his own celebrity, no real motivation to somehow further push his …brand it was really about what was out there.