Anthénea, An Autonomous Floating Luxury Hotel Pod

Anthénea is an eco-friendly, ultimate luxury, floating circular pod that can either be purchased as a second home or rented as a hotel suite. Each pod features solar panels, a popup solarium roof for dining, 360° water views with an underwater observatory, and smart home automation.

The pod is also fully furnished, with a large round bed, curved sofa, and a full-sized bathtub. The Anthénea is a slow-sailer, meaning that it has no steering equipment or motor, and is meant to serve as a beautiful place to get away from it all.

Anthenea is an adventurous alcove where travelers can live authentic and surprising experiences through island and terrestrial possibilities. She offers a vision of the beauty of the world’s underwater in the heart of a calm and intact bubble…Anthénea respects the place where she stays. Our pod is equipped with solar panels available in two versions, 3 or 6 days autonomy.

via Secret NYC