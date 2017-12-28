Laughing Squid

A Herd of Spry Antelope Run Across a Montana Highway to Reach a Field on the Other Side

by at on

Antelope Running Highway 41

While driving along Highway 41 in Montana, YouTuber Big Sky Videos captured the remarkable sight of an antelope herd running en mass up and across the road to the field on the other side. Watching the little white tails bob on by, the dog inside the car was whining and barking and more than likely wanting be let out so he could do what comes most naturally to an Australian shepherd dog.

I came across this herd of Antelope running down the road as I was traveling across Highway 41 in Southwestern Montana

Dog in Car Antelope Run

