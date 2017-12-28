A Herd of Spry Antelope Run Across a Montana Highway to Reach a Field on the Other Side

I came across this herd of Antelope running down the road as I was traveling across Highway 41 in Southwestern Montana

While driving along Highway 41 in Montana, YouTuber Big Sky Videos captured the remarkable sight of an antelope herd running en mass up and across the road to the field on the other side. Watching the little white tails bob on by, the dog inside the car was whining and barking and more than likely wanting be let out so he could do what comes most naturally to an Australian shepherd dog.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!