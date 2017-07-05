Laughing Squid

Another Dirty Room, A Hilarious Video Series That Examines the Cleanliness of Low Rated Hotels

In the video series “Another Dirty Room“, three men Dan Bell, Will Krupinsky and Rick Serra hilariously visit the lowest rated hotels in the state of Maryland and examine the cleanliness of their rooms, their customer service and their online honesty.

Producers Dan Bell, Will Krupinsky and Rick Serra pull back the sheets, lift up the mattresses and turn over the nightstands to uncover the madness in some of the lowest-rated hotels and motels in the US. See the stains, bugs, trash and filth careless owners ignore while conning their unsuspecting guests with fake reviews, no refund policies and other nonsense.

