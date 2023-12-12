Animated Stick Figure Goes on a Physics-Driven Galactic Adventure

The persistent stick figure from Alan Becker‘s animated series “Animator vs.“ finds that every move ever made relates directly to physics. The stick figure starts out small, but through a series of various actions, is suddenly propelled into a galactic adventure laden with physics equations that readily explain how the journey is moving forward.

Come on guys… it’s not rocket science

As with previous videos, Becker and artist DJ Welch spoke about the video and the series in a subsequent video. Becker gave full credit to his lead animator Terkoiz for coming up with the idea.