Animated Stick Figure Teams Up With the Golden Ratio to Fight Against the Increasing Force of Geometry

The persistent stick figure from Alan Becker‘s animated series “Animator vs.“ finds itself in battle with only a playful Golden Ratio on its side to help against increasingly larger geometric shapes. Despite cleverly evading the threat for a bit, geometry eventually won and forced the stick figure to collide with its physics self in outer space.

As with previous videos, Becker and artist DJ Welch spoke about the video and the series in a subsequent video.