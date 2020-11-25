A Recording of Stan Lee on a Hilariously Profane Rant Gets Animated by His Former Sound Engineer

The late greatly missed Stan Lee was known for his creativity, his kindness, and his incredible moral compass. He was also known for speaking his mind. Lee’s former sound engineer Aaron Fromm captured the very essence of Lee in a recording that showcases the Marvel legend going off on a hilariously profane rant that had everyone in the studio laughing.

Fromm collaborated with artist Kosperry to animate this oddly heartwarming glimpse into the man’s great mind, calling it “Sessions with Stan”.