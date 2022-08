A Detailed Animated Tour of a Modern Airplane Cockpit

Jake O’Neal of Animagraffs used clever animation to give a very detailed tour of a modern airplane cockpit, explaining every thought-out piece within the pilot’s workspace. This includes the finer details such as where hats are kept, what’s in the flight deck, and how a pilot can make an emergency escape.

Learn about every button, switch, knob, screen, lever, and control device in a modern airliner cockpit.

The companion video explains how a jet plane works.