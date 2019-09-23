An Animated History Explaining the Origins of Chess

In a tactical Ted Ed video essay written by Alex Gendler and animated by Remus Buznea and Kyra Kupetsky, narrator Adrian Dannatt explains the origins of the game of chess in 7th century India. He also explains what the game symbolizes, how it has changed and evolved over time, how the game has been interpreted in modern society, and how it remains a simple test of strategic thought.

