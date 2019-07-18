A Marvelous Animated Short Film That Brilliantly Visualizes Each Messy Stage of a Nasty Head Cold

South Korean illustrator Seoro Oh has created “(OO)”, a truly marvelous short animated film that brilliantly visualizes each and every messy, snotty stage that comes with a really nasty head cold and/or with severe allergies. Every aspect of the film contains a representation of that itchy misery, even the title of the film represents flared nostrils. Oh told Vimeo that he understands the feeling very well.

I’ve suffered from rhinitis since I was a child. Many unpleasant things happen in my nose on a regular basis — especially during the change of seasons. I wanted to animate the feeling so people could empathize.

via Vimeo Staff Picks