Even More Covers, A Short Film That Animates the Colorful Geometric Cover Art of 66 Vintage Books

In 2015, we wrote about the short film “Covers” by German visual artist Henning M. Lederer who animated the geometric patterns of 55 vintage book covers. In 2017, Lederer followed up with “More Covers”, which featured animated vintage psychiatric books. In 2018, Lederer has returned with a third film of the series entitled “Even More Covers”, featuring 66 “new” colorful vintage book covers that have been animated in the same whimsical style.

Even More Covers – A series of 66 animated vintage book graphics. A third (!) part of the popular series based again on the question: How would these great book covers from the past look like when set in motion?

via Vimeo Staff Picks