More Covers, A Short Film That Animates the Geometric Cover Art of Vintage Books

In 2015, we wrote about the short film “Covers” by German visual artist Henning M. Lederer who animated the geometric patterns of 55 vintage book covers. Two years later, Lederer has followed up with “More Covers“, which presents 36 additional covers from vintage psychiatry books that were animated so that they would move in a truly mesmerizing manner, complimented by an ethereal soundtrack from Jörg Stierle. The covers were sourced by curator Julian Montague.

More Covers – A series of 36 animated vintage book graphics. How would these great book covers from the past look like when set in motion? A second part of the popular first run from 2015.