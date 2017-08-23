Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

More Covers, A Short Film That Animates the Geometric Cover Art of Vintage Books

by at on

In 2015, we wrote about the short film “Covers” by German visual artist Henning M. Lederer who animated the geometric patterns of 55 vintage book covers. Two years later, Lederer has followed up with “More Covers“, which presents 36 additional covers from vintage psychiatry books that were animated so that they would move in a truly mesmerizing manner, complimented by an ethereal soundtrack from Jörg Stierle. The covers were sourced by curator Julian Montague.

More Covers – A series of 36 animated vintage book graphics. How would these great book covers from the past look like when set in motion? A second part of the popular first run from 2015.

Community and Power

Fundamentals of Hearing

Chemical Principles

Cognitive Processes

The original “Covers” film from 2015.

via Open Culture

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy