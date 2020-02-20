Hyper-Realistic Animals Sculptures Made Out of Trash

Environmental artist Artur Bordalo, aka Bordallo II, who builds amazing animal sculptures from found objects, has created several hyper-realistic pieces that also give locational context. Included in this series is a trash shark in the ocean, trash crabs at the shore and a plastic refuse owl whose talons reach to the floor.

I belong to a generation that is extremely consumerist, materialist and greedy. With the production of things at its highest, the production of “waste” and unused objects is also at its highest. “Waste” is quoted because of its abstract definition: “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure”. I create, recreate, assemble and develop ideas with end-of-life material and try to relate it to sustainability, ecological and social awareness.