A Size Comparison of Existing and Extinct Animals

Global Data created a 3D animation that compares the scale size of animals across the zoological spectrum from smallest (tardigrade) to largest (Argentinosaurus) and longest (bootlace worm).

In this video we made 3d Comparison of biggest animals and this is true real scale comparison of animals sizes.

While dinosaurs and other extinct animals are included in this comparison, they also created a paleontological animation consisting solely of dinosaurs.