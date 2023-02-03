A Size Comparison of Existing and Planned Skyscrapers

Global Data created a soaring 3D animation comparing the scale size of the tallest existing and planned skyscrapers from all around the world.

In this video we made 3d Comparison of Tallest building and tallest future projects and this is true real scale comparison of Tallest future buildings.

The animation starts with such structures as the U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles, the Chrysler Building in New York City, and the Q1 Tower in Queensland, Australia. It concludes with immense future projects such as Times Squared 3015 in New York City. It also showcased the X-Seed 4000, Shimizu Mega-City Pyramid, and the Tokyo Tower of Babel, which are all in Tokyo.