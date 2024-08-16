The Wide Diversity of Pupil Shapes Among Animals

Wondrous Walk noted the incredible diversity in the way different animals literally see the world, focusing on their pupils. The narrator explained why cats have vertical pupils that adjust with light to see their prey, but big cats such as lions and tigers have round pupils because their prey is much larger.

Goats have square pupils that allow them to see the whole picture, and cuttlefish have pupils that look like the letter W, so they can keep an eye on the ground for camouflage while searching for prey above. Each animal, including humans, has exactly what they need to survive and thrive in the world around them.

Explore the incredible diversity of animal pupils and discover how their unique shapes reflect each animal’s role in its ecosystem. When you look into the eyes of various animals, you’ll notice some extraordinarily shaped pupils.

