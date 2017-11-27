Laughing Squid

An Angry Sea Lion Refuses to Let the ‘Blue Planet II’ Crew Off of the Dock Where They Were Filming

After a long day of filming the highly acclaimed BBC Earth documentary series Blue Planet II, several of the crew members were happy to call it a day. As they were exiting the dock, however, an angry sea lion stopped them in their tracks and made them retreat a bit. The crew tried a couple of strategies, but it was made very clear that the agitated pinniped would let skittish humans off the dock only when he was good and ready.

As the team head back to base after a day of filming their path is blocked by a Sea lion who’s not budging.

