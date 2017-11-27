An Angry Sea Lion Refuses to Let the ‘Blue Planet II’ Crew Off of the Dock Where They Were Filming

After a long day of filming the highly acclaimed BBC Earth documentary series Blue Planet II, several of the crew members were happy to call it a day. As they were exiting the dock, however, an angry sea lion stopped them in their tracks and made them retreat a bit. The crew tried a couple of strategies, but it was made very clear that the agitated pinniped would let skittish humans off the dock only when he was good and ready.
