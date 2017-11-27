An Angry Sea Lion Refuses to Let the ‘Blue Planet II’ Crew Off of the Dock Where They Were Filming

As the team head back to base after a day of filming their path is blocked by a Sea lion who’s not budging.

After a long day of filming the highly acclaimed BBC Earth documentary series Blue Planet II , several of the crew members were happy to call it a day. As they were exiting the dock, however, an angry sea lion stopped them in their tracks and made them retreat a bit. The crew tried a couple of strategies, but it was made very clear that the agitated pinniped would let skittish humans off the dock only when he was good and ready.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!