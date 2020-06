Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Angry Kitzia is a sweet and amiable tabby cat who always appears to be angry due to the permanent sneer on her little face. Kitzia also possesses a gorgeous pair of expressive green eyes that smooth out her enduring frown. Kitzia lives with her world-traveling photographer human Viktoriia Otdielnova in Orlando, Florida.

Angry, Grumpy Kitzia…Yeah, I am a girl.

via Neatorama