Artist Andy Warhol Makes an Unlikely Appearance on ‘The Love Boat’ in 1985

Legendary artist and trendsetter Andy Warhol made an unlikely appearance in the ninth season of the 1980s hit television show The Love Boat, playing himself. The plotline stars Marion Ross and Tom Bosley (both from Happy Days) as a couple from Kansas who won the cruise as part of a sales contest, who learn that Warhol is going to be on the ship. Marion Ross’ character Mari is hiding a little secret though, she was once part of the Andy Warhol Superstars as a character named Marina del Rey, unbeknownst to her husband. From there hilarity ensues.

A passenger does all she can to stop Andy Warhol (guest starring as himself) from telling her husband she was in one of his films.

