Andy Griffith Sings a Lively Cover of ‘The House of the Rising Sun’ in 1959

Legendary actor Andy Griffith, best known as the kindly sheriff of Mayberry, North Carolina, and as a clever Atlanta lawyer in Matlock, released Andy Griffith Shouts the Blues and Old Timey Songs in 1959, which included a lively version of “The House of the Rising Sun”.

From the album Andy Griffith Shouts the Blues and Old Timey Songs (1959)

I must say Andy was quite the Blues man

Griffith’s cover of this classic song was recorded five years before The Animals made it a hit.

via Weird Universe