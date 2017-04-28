Laughing Squid

Amazing Anamorphic Wire Sculptures That Appear to Shift Shape When the Perspective Changes

Matthieu Robert Ortis Revolution of Giraffes

French artist Matthieu Robert-Ortis has created really incredible wire sculptures that appear to be one thing when viewed from the front, but then forms another shape when viewed at a different perspective. In a sculpture entitled “The Revolution of Giraffes“, the artist’s clever use of anamorphic techniques first offers the observer the image of two giraffes, yet as soon as observer changes their perspective, the two giraffes remarkably resolve into a single elephant or the other way around. The same goes for Robert-Ortis’ other works such as “Janus“, which pairs a man with a crab and “Game of Drone” featuring a drone that trades shapes with two eagles.

