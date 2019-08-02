Giant Anamorphic 3D Architectural Murals That Appear to Jump Outward From the Walls of Buildings

In May 2018, we wrote about Italian artist Peeta who creates absolutely gorgeous, colorful anamorphic portraits that seem to reach out from their respective canvases.

Since that time the artist has drawn his distinctly incredible three-dimensional illusions on buildings around Europe and Australia. These projects include Manheim, Germany, Padua Italy, Port Adelaide, Australia, and Frankston, Victoria.

Due to my turn towards anamorphic painting, I choose to transform also my traditional shapes in order to let them interplay with standard modules of architectonic structures, often changing them from irregular and smooth to geometrical solids.

via Urban Vibes Community