Gorgeous Anamorphic 3D Portraits and Murals That Seem to Reach Out From Their Respective Canvases

Italian artist Peeta aka Manuel Di Rita, creates absolutely gorgeous, colorful anamorphic oil paintings and giant building murals with such depth that each piece looks like it’s reaching out from its respective canvas. This unique style is the result of Peeta’s interest in the purposeful sense of illusion created with the combination of three-dimensional shapes with architectural lines.
Metaphorically, I want to neutralize preconceptions and urging the emergence of new perspectives. Anamorphism totally embodies the intent, always pivotal in my production, to reveal the deceptiveness of human perception, the fallacy of narrow and fixed points of view through visual tricks which, proceeding from the attempt to confer a three-dimensional semblance on a pictorial representation, ultimately reveal their will to deceive.
