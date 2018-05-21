Gorgeous Anamorphic 3D Portraits and Murals That Seem to Reach Out From Their Respective Canvases

A post shared by peeta_ead (@peeta_ead) on Apr 24, 2018 at 9:52am PDT

Italian artist Peeta aka Manuel Di Rita, creates absolutely gorgeous, colorful anamorphic oil paintings and giant building murals with such depth that each piece looks like it’s reaching out from its respective canvas. This unique style is the result of Peeta’s interest in the purposeful sense of illusion created with the combination of three-dimensional shapes with architectural lines.

Metaphorically, I want to neutralize preconceptions and urging the emergence of new perspectives. Anamorphism totally embodies the intent, always pivotal in my production, to reveal the deceptiveness of human perception, the fallacy of narrow and fixed points of view through visual tricks which, proceeding from the attempt to confer a three-dimensional semblance on a pictorial representation, ultimately reveal their will to deceive.

A post shared by peeta_ead (@peeta_ead) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

A post shared by peeta_ead (@peeta_ead) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

A post shared by peeta_ead (@peeta_ead) on May 10, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

A post shared by peeta_ead (@peeta_ead) on Apr 17, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT

A post shared by peeta_ead (@peeta_ead) on May 5, 2018 at 10:47am PDT

A post shared by peeta_ead (@peeta_ead) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

A post shared by peeta_ead (@peeta_ead) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:52am PST

via Cross Connect, Colossal