An Angry Mom Demands Investigation of Her Child’s Murder in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

In the darkly humorous trailer for the upcoming Martin McDonagh film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, resident Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand), a very angry, grieving mother with a penchant for profanity becomes frustrated by the lack of investigation into her daughter’s tragic murder. In an effort to bring attention back to her daughter’s case, Hayes paints three billboards outside of town goading the overblown Chief of Police (Woody Harrelson) and his violent, immature deputy (Sam Rockwell) to do their jobs. Needless to say, these tactics don’t play well within the confines of a small town in the Midwest, particularly when Hayes speaks with the media.

My daughter Angela was murdered seven months ago. It seems to me that the police department are too busy torturing black folks to solve actual crimes.

