Online novelty store AXAYINC has created a line of very amusing latex dog mask muzzles that have exaggerated human features. One version has bright red pouty lips while another shows off big crooked teeth and a third has an unshaven chin chomping on a big cigar. The masks are safe for wear, although not appropriate for very small dogs.

Pet Entertainment Spoofs, Super Cute Masks Designed for Pets to Prevent Bites and Eat Unclean Food.

via Sad and Useless