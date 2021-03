Elena Plaxina of Simpatico Gufo is selling a downloadable crochet pattern that can be used to make an adorable amigurumi octopus. The project is recommended for those at an intermediate level and the pattern is complemented by photos of each stage.

With the help of the original description of crochet, you will be able to tie for yourself or for your friends such a cute octopus. …ts height on straight tentacles is about 10 cm = 3,94 inches. But depends on the type of yarn!!!

via Knithacker