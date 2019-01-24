Amazon Scout, An Autonomous Package Delivery Vehicle the Size of a Rolling Drink Cooler

Amazon has launched a test run of Scout, their in-house developed, autonomous package delivery vehicle that’s about the size of a rolling water cooler. Residents Snohomish County, Washington will be the first customers to meet Scout, along with plenty of back-up just in case. The Scout moves at a walking pace and is designed to navigate around people, pets and potholes.

We’re starting with six Amazon Scout devices, delivering packages Monday through Friday, during daylight hours. The devices will autonomously follow their delivery route but will initially be accompanied by an Amazon employee.We developed Amazon Scout at our research and development lab in Seattle, ensuring the devices can safely and efficiently navigate around pets, pedestrians and anything else in their path.