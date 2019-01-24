Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Amazon Scout, An Autonomous Package Delivery Vehicle the Size of a Rolling Drink Cooler

by at on

Amazon has launched a test run of Scout, their in-house developed, autonomous package delivery vehicle that’s about the size of a rolling water cooler. Residents Snohomish County, Washington will be the first customers to meet Scout, along with plenty of back-up just in case. The Scout moves at a walking pace and is designed to navigate around people, pets and potholes.

We’re starting with six Amazon Scout devices, delivering packages Monday through Friday, during daylight hours. The devices will autonomously follow their delivery route but will initially be accompanied by an Amazon employee.We developed Amazon Scout at our research and development lab in Seattle, ensuring the devices can safely and efficiently navigate around pets, pedestrians and anything else in their path.

amazon-scout




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP