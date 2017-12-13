Laughing Squid

Using Amazon Prime Same Day Delivery to Help Homeless People in Desperate Need of Basic Items

by at on

Long Johns

Rob Bliss, a thoughtful prankster and activist, demonstrated how to use the very convenient same day delivery benefits of Amazon Prime Now to help homeless people in desperate need of basic items. Bliss very respectfully approached people on the street and asked them what they needed. Most responded with requests for socks, shoes, blankets and warm clothing (like long johns) and with a simple click, the items were delivered directly by affable messengers who treated the recipients with the utmost respect.

Note: this video is NOT SPONSORED OR AFFILIATED WITH AMAZON. I’m sure this technique could be used with Postmates or whoever else too. I simply wanted to demonstrate how easy and convenient it can be to bring a person in need, what they need, and to encourage that behavior.

Amazon Prime for Good

Delivery Amazon Prime Now

