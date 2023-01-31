A Shiny Electric Guitar Made Out of 1000 Melted Cans

Burl, the incredibly innovative luthier and craftsman of Burl’s Art, melted down 38 pounds of recycled cans (~1000 cans) to build a sleek and shiny all-aluminum guitar. Unlike his previous builds, this one required a furnace, safety equipment, and a great deal of attention to detail before he even started. The entire process took three months.

I spent three months constructing a furnace, melting more than one thousand aluminum cans, and transforming them into a guitar neck, a guitar body, and ultimately a fully playable electric guitar