A Very Analytical Alton Brown Talks Foodie Culture While Eating Progressively Spicier Hot Wings

In a forthright episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, the very analytical food expert Alton Brown spoke with host Sean Evans about foodie culture, food media, his love for sriracha and that time in American history where food television comforted the entire country, all while he rearranged hot sauce bottles according to his own taste preference.

Alton Brown is a food-TV trailblazer, award-winning author, and all-around culinary powerhouse. But how is he with hot food? Find out as the Iron Chef America host sits down for his date with Sean Evans and the wings of death. As he meticulously reorders the hot sauces according to his own ranking, Alton tackles everything from the history of food television, to Eminem lyrics, to the art of sabering a bottle of champagne.

As it turns out, the multi-talented Brown is also a musician in his own right and has released an original song with his self-titled trio called “Bitter Like Me

