How the Appearance of Aliens From Other Worlds Would Be Optimized for Their Environments

The ever insightful animated series Kurzgesagt colorfully took a look at how different aliens from three extraterrestrial worlds might look, noting that their features would be optimized for their specific environments in a manner similar to the way animals evolve on Earth.

What do real aliens look like? We know that life on Earth is incredibly diverse and exists in the strangest and most extreme places …Let’s use our imagination and real science to travel to three possible worlds each more alien than the next.