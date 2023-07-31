Alanis Morissette and Foo Fighters Cover ‘Mandinka’ in Tribute to Sinéad O’Connor

While performing at the 2023 Fuji Rock Festival at the Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa, Niigata, Japan, the Foo Fighters invited legendary singer Alanis Morissette to cover the powerful Sinéad O’Connor song “Mandinka” in memory of O’Connor’s unexpected tragic death on July 26. Before the song started, Morrissette had some beautifully respectful words about the late Irish singer.

A beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy. Way ahead of her time and who’s no longer with us. This is for her.

The band also paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the band’s drummer who tragically died on March 25, 2022.