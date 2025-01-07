The Importance of Truly Living in the Present Without Material Distractions Getting in the Way

In a gorgeously illustrated episode of After Skool, British philosopher Alan Watts explains the importance of living in the present by acknowledging the beauty of the world around us without all the distractions, aspirations, and objects that we find so necessary to our daily lives. Any failure to regard the present as our future is to deny ourselves the benefit of living a truly full life.

We’ve been deceived into believing that time is reality, that dollar bills equal real wealth, that the menu is the food, that the ego is the self. All these things are distracting us from living fully – in the Eternal Now.