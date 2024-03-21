A Clever Hack to Keep Track of an Airline Flight

Former airline employee Darby Maloney shared a very helpful hack to keep track of any airline flight if you are using an iPhone.

I worked for the airline industry for three years and this is my number flying one hack, beside getting pre-checked but that one is obvious.

Before your flight, text the airline code (AA for American, DL for Delta, etc.) and your flight number to yourself and/or the person who is picking you up. That will create a link that opens up real time flight status when clicked. This will include the gate number, connecting flight information, and any flight updates as they happen.