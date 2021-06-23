Laughing Squid

An Inside Look at the ‘Secret’ Comfy Pilot Beds and Electronics Room Below the Cockpit of an Airbus 350

Swedish pilot Björn Lundström gave a wonderful inside look at the very cleverly hidden “secret” sleeping quarters that feature very comfy looking beds inside a sleek Airbus 350 plane. Included in Lundström’s tour was also a view of the electronics room that sits directly beneath the cockpit.

A demonstration of the flight deck crew rest bunk and the electronics compartment below the cockpit. It’s no real secret for anybody in aviation and unauthorized persons can not get there for reasons I will not show. So calling it a secret was a joke.

