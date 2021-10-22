A Hilarious Set of Air Guitar Strings

Chris and Cassy Nicholson, the mother and daughter team behind Craftily Inspired, have quite hilariously thought up the perfect gift for a beloved air guitar player. After all, one can’t play guitar without the proper strings…and the unique design will work on any type of air guitar, bass, or any other instrument that requires strings.

Improve your performance with the newly designed set of Air Guitar Strings. Get the crisp airy sound you have been looking for with a new set of strings. Easy to install. Long lasting. Guaranteed to improve your skill level.

This and other gag gifts are available for purchase through the Craftily Inspired Etsy shop.

via This Is Why I’m Broke