Smart Binoculars That Can Identify Over 9,000 Bird Species Using AI

The AX Visio by SWAROVSKI OPTIK is a set of 10×42 smart binoculars that provides real-time identification of over 9,000 bird species (and other animals) with their locations through the use of AI. Once identified, the geolocated images can easily be shared with others using the embedded “share” function.

The identification function helps you to identify birds and other animal species at the touch of a button. Thanks to the revolutionary “share discoveries” function, you can immediately show your companion where you have seen an animal.

The AX Visio is lightweight, highly portable, and has other convenient features such as a built-in compass, Bluetooth, and WiFi interfaces, along with an accompanying app.

Easily create photos or videos and share them with your community. The experience is complete with the accompanying SWAROVSKI OPTIK Outdoor App: customize your AX Visio to suit your individual needs.