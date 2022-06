AI Generated Images Used to Illustrate MC Frontalot’s 2007 Data Encryption Song ‘Secrets From the Future’

Internet archivist Jason Scott used the machine-learning AI image generator Midjourney to illustrate the lyrics from Nerdcore hip-hop artist MC Frontalot‘s 2007 data encryption song “Secrets From The Future”. Frontalot then stitched together the images to create a fascinating accompanying music video.

The new lyric video for Secrets From The Future, illustrated with what a text-to-image AI thinks the lyrics might look like.

Big thanks to @textfiles who coaxed all this nightmare fuel out of the text-to-image machine. — MC Frontalot (@mc_frontalot) June 13, 2022