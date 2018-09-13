Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Deep Learning System That Removes Visual Noise From Digital Images by Looking at Pixelated Photos

by at on

NVIDIA Image Noise Reducer AI

Two Minute Papers took a comprehensive look at an amazing collaborative project between NVIDIA, Aalto University, and MIT that solves the problem of grainy digital photos. They developed a really intelligent AI system uses deep learning to smoothly remove visual noise from digital images by looking at pixelated photos.

Recent deep learning work in the field has focused on training a neural network to restore images by showing example pairs of noisy and clean images. The AI then learns how to make up the difference. This method differs because it only requires two input images with the noise or grain.

via The Awesomer



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP