A Drowsy Student Struggles Mightily to Keep Himself Awake During an Afternoon Class

The animated short “Afternoon Class” by film student Seoro Oh, brilliantly captures the anxious plight of a drowsy student who struggles mightily against the creeping clarion call of sleep during an afternoon class. Despite his best efforts, however, his head proved too heavy (in a variety of ways) to remain aloft and he eventually succumbed to slumber where he was greeted with a startling dream. Oh drew upon his own experience for accuracy.

The story is inspired by my experience that when I was trying to stop myself from falling asleep in afternoon class.

