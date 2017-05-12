Laughing Squid

A Drowsy Student Struggles Mightily to Keep Himself Awake During an Afternoon Class

Afternoon Class Animation

The animated short “Afternoon Class” by film student Seoro Oh, brilliantly captures the anxious plight of a drowsy student who struggles mightily against the creeping clarion call of sleep during an afternoon class. Despite his best efforts, however, his head proved too heavy (in a variety of ways) to remain aloft and he eventually succumbed to slumber where he was greeted with a startling dream. Oh drew upon his own experience for accuracy.

The story is inspired by my experience that when I was trying to stop myself from falling asleep in afternoon class.

