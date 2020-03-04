Upstate New York Pizzeria Includes Informational Flyers About Adoptable Dogs on Their Pizza Delivery Boxes

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Just Pizza & Wing Co. in Amherst, New York taped informational flyers about adoptable dogs onto their takeout and delivery boxes in order to raise awareness around the number of homeless animals in the community. The restaurant partnered with the Niagara SPCA to get the word out about adorable pups looking for their forever homes.

We are so excited to share that we have teamed up with our friends at Just Pizza & Wing Co. Amherst, NY Location to help get our shelter dogs adopted!

The event was so successful that the pizzeria decided to further encourage adoptions with a $50 gift certificate.

…Just Pizza is so grateful for everyone’s support for the shelter animals that they have decided to offer an awesome incentive for those who adopt a dog from the pizza box flyer! Upon adoption, present your flyer to Niagara SPCA and receive a $50 gift certificate to Just Pizza in Amherst!

The Niagara SPCA is also selling a “Pizza + Pups” t-shirt to commemorate this wonderful event and raise funds for the animals in the shelter.

In celebration of the recent success of promoting shelter dogs on Just Pizza boxes, we decided to have some fun and raise funds for Niagara SPCA!

Other restaurants around the country, such as Lorenzo’s Pizzeria in Charlotte, North Carolina, have been inspired to do something very similar with local animal rescue organizations.

via CNN